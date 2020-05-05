Brett Favre facing scrutiny in Mississippi after his company was paid $1.1 million for appearances he didn’t make

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is facing some intense financial scrutiny in his home state of Mississippi.

According to an audit of the Mississippi Department of Human Services as outlined by Mississippi Today, Favre Enterprises was paid $1.1 million in welfare money for events he never attended.

The audit showed that Favre was supposed “to appear at several events, record promotions, and provide autographs for marketing materials,” and two payments were made to Favre Enterprises by the Mississippi Community Education Center — $500,000 in Dec. 2017 and $600,000 in June 2018. But a review found that he did not speak and actually wasn’t even there for any of the events.

According to Mississippi Today, Favre is also connected to two other projects funded by welfare money that are being questioned. He promoted Prevacus, a company developing new treatment for concussions and one that he has endorsed. The other involved a new volleyball court at Southern Mississippi, his alma mater and where his daughter plays.

No criminal charges are expected to field against Favre, but it’s believed others involved in the misappropriation of funds will face charges.

You can find the full report on the audit here.

