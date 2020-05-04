Big Ten extends suspension of organized team activities through June 1

The Big Ten won’t allow any organized team activities in the month of May due to COVID-19.

The conference announced Monday morning that it had extended its suspension of those kind of activities through June 1 and will reevaluate at that point.

From the statement:

“This is an additional measure to the previously announced cancellation of all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year. The Conference also has previously announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.

The Big Ten Conference will continue to use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps relative to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.”

The move is not a surprise as the sports world continues to be impacted by the virus. Wisconsin’s campus is closed through June 30 and the school already canceled all summer camps through August 15.

