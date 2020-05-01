Packers add veteran defensive lineman

Green Bay didn’t add any bodies along the defensive line in the NFL Draft, but the club did pickup one in free agency on Friday.

The club announced the signing of defensive tackle Treyvon Hester.

A seventh-round pick of the Oakland Raiders in 2017, Hester has played in 41 games over the last three years for three different teams. In addition to Oakland, he was with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 and spent 2019 with the Washington Redskins. The 6-foot-2, 304-pound Hester has totaled 40 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and eight quarterback hits in his career.

The Toledo product is perhaps best known for tipping the potential game-winning field goal of Chicago kicker Cody Parkey in the 2018 playoffs.

Welcome Treyvon Hester, the #Packers announced his signing a few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/skpsECVZMd — Lily Zhao (@LilySZhao) May 1, 2020

Hester will wear No. 93 for the Packers.

Related

Comments

comments