NCAA expects to pass rules allowing athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness

Endorsement deals for college athletes appear just a little over a year away.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that during its meeting this week the Board of Governors agreed to support new name, image and likeness rules for student-athletes starting in the 2021-22 school year. The new rules would allow student-athletes to receive compensation for third-party endorsements and give them an opportunity to make money off their social media, along with business and personal appearances.

“Throughout our efforts to enhance support for college athletes, the NCAA has relied upon considerable feedback from and the engagement of our members, including numerous student-athletes, from all three divisions,” Chair of the Board Michael V. Drake is quoted in a statement. “Allowing promotions and third-party endorsements is uncharted territory.”

There will be restrictions, including no activities that would be considered pay for play, no school or conference involvement, no use of athletes for recruiting by schools or boosters and the regulation of agents and advisors.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith was part of the NCAA’s Federal and State Legislation Working Group that the board relied on for its recommendations.

“The NCAA’s work to modernize name, image and likeness continues, and we plan to make these important changes on the original timeline, no later than January 2021,” Smith stated. “The board’s decision today provides further guidance to each division as they create and adopt appropriate rules changes.”

