NBA to allow some teams to re-open facilities, Bucks won’t be among them

Some NBA teams will be able to re-open their facilities as early as May 8, but the Milwaukee Bucks won’t be among them.

The league announced Monday that teams located in states where stay-at-home orders related to COVID-19 are being relaxed will be allowed to bring players back into their buildings for workouts or treatment on a voluntary basis. With Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order being in place until May 26, Milwaukee’s players won’t be able to get in the gym.

In the release, the NBA said for any teams that are prohibited from making its facility available, the league will work with the team to identify alternatives. It’s unclear what those alternatives could include.

For the teams that will be able to open up, there are restrictions in place:

— No more than four players would be permitted in a facility at one time

— No head or assistant coaches could participate

— No group work, including no practices or scrimmages

— Players still can’t use non-team facilities like athletic clubs, fitness centers, or gyms

Bucks’ stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton made news earlier in April when they said they hadn’t been shooting at all during the pandemic because they don’t have hoops at their homes.

