Tyler Biadasz, Quintez Cephus find homes in the NFL

Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft saw two more former Wisconsin players come off the board.

The first to go was center Tyler Biadasz, as he went to the Dallas Cowboys with the final pick of the fourth round. Biadasz, the Rimington Trophy winner as the best center in the country last season, heads to Texas where former Badgers All-American Travis Frederick just retired.

Biadasz is the fourth member of Wisconsin’s 2018 offensive line to end up in the NFL. Michael Deiter (Miami) and David Edwards (Los Angeles Rams) were taken in the 2019 draft, while Beau Benzschawel (Detroit) signed as an undrafted free agent. A fifth player on that line, Cole Van Lanen, will likely join them next season.

In the middle of the fifth round, the Detroit Lions grabbed Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus. An honorable mention All-Big Ten pick, Cephus was a big problem for defenses, especially late last season. He finished with 59 catches for 901 yards and seven touchdowns, including two 100-yard games in his final three starts.

Cephus is the first Wisconsin wide receiver drafted since 2014. A pair of cornerbacks selected in the first round — Ohio State’s Jeff Okudah and Damon Arnette — called Cephus the toughest guy they faced all of last season.

"What are they getting?" A guy who brings energy, who lights up the room, and will work harder than anyone. Proud of you Q.@Lions meet @QODeep_87 pic.twitter.com/zHFahRTIJa — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 25, 2020

Related

Comments

comments