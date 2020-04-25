Packers split their six picks between offense and defense on Day 3 of the draft but no wide receivers

In what was considered by some as the best wide receiver draft in history, and the Green Bay Packers seemingly in need of one, general manager Brian Gutekunst decided not to address the position at all, including with any of his six picks on Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Without a fourth-round pick thanks to the trade up in the first round to get quarterback Jordan Love, the Packers had to wait until pick No. 175 to take Minnesota linebacker Kamal Martin. He dealt with an injury as a senior, missing five games, but still earned honorable mention All-Big Ten.

In the sixth round, the Packers tripled up on offensive linemen. The first was Michigan’s Jon Runyan Jr. The son of former All-Pro Jon Runyan, the younger Runyan spent much of his career at tackle but figures to move to guard in the NFL. He was a two-time first-team All-Big Ten pick for the Wolverines.

Gutekunst followed that up by taking Oregon center Jake Hanson and Indiana guard Simon Stepaniak with back-to-back selections.

Hanson was a four-year starter for the Ducks and didn’t allow a sack in his first three seasons. He was a second-team All-Pac 12 selection as Oregon won the conference and beat Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl this past season.

Stepaniak was a three-year starter for the Hoosiers before tearing an ACL in the week before Indiana’s bowl game. He said he should be good to go by the time training camp starts. A third-team All-Big Ten pick as a senior, Stepaniak put up 37 reps on the bench press at the NFL Combine, the second-most among all offensive linemen.

Green Bay closed out the draft by grabbing TCU safety Vernon Scott with pick No. 236 and Miami defensive end Jonathan Garvin with pick No. 242.

#Packers draft class:

1 (26) QB Jordan Love

2 (62) RB AJ Dillon

3 (94) TE Josiah Deguara

5 (175) LB Kamal Martin

6 (192) OL Jon Runyan

6 (208) C Jake Hanson

6 (209) OG Simon Stepaniak

7 (236) S Vernon Scott

7 (242) DE Jonathan Garvin

