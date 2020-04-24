Pair of former Badgers drafted on Friday

It took an extra day of waiting but a pair of former Wisconsin players heard their names called during the NFL Draft on Friday.

Running back Jonathan Taylor came off the board in the second round at pick No. 41 to Indianapolis, while linebacker Zack Baun was picked up by the New Orleans Saints with the 10th pick of the third round (74th overall).

"With the 41st pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts select "Jonathan Taylor

"Running back

"Wisconsin" 📺: 2020 #NFLDraft

on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: https://t.co/CkUbOWF0z3#OnWisconsin » #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/A1wgomuIJD — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 25, 2020

Taylor enters the NFL coming off the most productive three years by a running back in college football history. The two-time Doak Walker Award winner was the third running back off the board and is the ninth Wisconsin running back drafted since 1995.

The New Jersey native will compete with Marlon Mack for time as a rookie. Mack has run for 2,357 yards and 20 touchdowns in two seasons in the NFL.

Baun joins the Saints after a huge senior season. He finished with a team-high 12.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss. Most expected him to go in the late first round or early second round, but that did not turn out to be the case.

“What are they getting?” They’re getting an explosive athlete, a dynamic playmaker and a tremendous teammate who will give his all@Saints meet @ZackBizzaun#OnWisconsin » #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/ZyEiKYoaJH — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) April 25, 2020

