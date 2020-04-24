Packers go tight end in the third round

Green Bay didn’t add a wide receiver like most thought it would on the second day of the NFL Draft, but the Packers did give quarterback Aaron Rodgers another tight end to work with.

After choosing running back AJ Dillon in the second round, general manager Brian Gutekunst took Cincinnati’s Josiah Deguara in the third round with pick No. 94 overall.

The 6-foot-2, 242-pound Deguara was ESPN’s sixth-rated tight end in what is considered a very weak class and the third one taken. Most mock drafts had him as a fifth- or sixth-round pick. It’s believed he’ll play more of an H-back role, meaning he can line up all over the place and could be a possible replacement for fullback Danny Vitale, who signed with New England in the offseason.

During his four years with the Bearcats, Deguara steadily improved, going from four catches as a freshman to 39 catches and seven touchdowns as a senior. He’s a solid athlete, running a 4.72-yard 40-yard dash and posting a 35.5-inch vertical at the NFL Combine.

He joins a tight end room that has a veteran presence in Marcedes Lewis, along with last year’s third-round pick Jace Sternberger. Former undrafted free agent Robert Tonyan also returns.

