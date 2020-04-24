Packers’ David Bakhtiari on drafting QB Jordan Love: ‘Look. Out. Aaron is about to be on fire’

We don’t know yet what Aaron Rodgers thinks about the Green Bay Packers trading up to grab his potential replacement on Thursday night, but one of his teammates has a feeling he knows how the future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback will react.

Left tackle David Bakhtiari was taking part in the NFL Network’s Draft-A-Thon during when Packers’ general manager Brian Gutekunst traded up four spots to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. After the initial shock wore off, Bakhtiari offered up a warning.

“Let me tell you all something right now,” Bakhtiari said. “Look. Out. Aaron is about to be on fire. He’s already great when he’s just chill, but I’ve seen him when he gets riled up … I’m getting my hair raised up just thinking about this.”

David Bakhtiari reacting to the pick of Jordan Love on NFL Network’s Draft-a-Thon last night. “Look. Out. Aaron is about to be on fire.” #Packers pic.twitter.com/xsV2lNKrkB — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) April 24, 2020

Love was the first skill position player Green Bay had drafted since taking Rodgers with the 24th pick in the 2005 draft.

To get Love, the Packers used a fourth-round pick to move up four spots to No. 26. They’ve got two picks tonight — No. 62 in the second round and No. 94 in the third round.

Related

Comments

comments