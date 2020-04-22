Final Packers mock draft round up

The 2020 NFL Draft is now just a day away and the Green Bay Packers will be on the clock with the 30th pick of the first round.

Here’s a look at where various mock drafts have general manager Brian Gutekunst going with the first pick as well as later in the draft:

Mel Kiper (ESPN)

No. 30 — WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

No. 62 — TE Adam Trautman, Dayton

Pro Football Focus

No. 30 — WR Tee Higgins, Clemson

No. 62 — LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech

No. 94 — CB Josiah Scott, Michigan State

Jason McIntyre (Fox Sports)

No. 30 — WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

Albert Breer (Sports Illustrated)

No. 30 — WR Jalen Raegor, TCU

Nate Davis (USA Today)

No. 30 — WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

Ryan Wilson (CBSSports.com)

No. 30 — WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

No. 62 — CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State

No. 94 — LB Logan Wilson, Wyoming

Brad Biggs (Chicago Tribune)

No. 30 — WR Denzel Mims, Baylor

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News)

No. 30 — OT Josh Jones, Houston

No. 62 — WR Chase Claypool

No. 94 — LB Troy Dye, Oregon

Charles Davis (NFL.com)

No. 30 — WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

Rhett Lewis (NFL.com)

No. 30 — WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State

Chad Reuter (NFL.com)

No. 23 — CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah (Trade with Patriots)

No. 62 — WR Laviska Shenault, Colorado

No. 136 — QB Nate Stanley, Iowa

No. 175 — DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas

No. 208 — CB AJ Green, Oklahoma State

No. 209 — LB Dante Olson, Montana

No. 236 — WR Isaiah Wright, Temple

No. 242 — OL John Molchon, Boise State

