Final Packers mock draft round up

The 2020 NFL Draft is now just a day away and the Green Bay Packers will be on the clock with the 30th pick of the first round.
Here’s a look at where various mock drafts have general manager Brian Gutekunst going with the first pick as well as later in the draft:
Mel Kiper (ESPN)
No. 30 — WR Tee Higgins, Clemson
No. 62 — TE Adam Trautman, Dayton
Pro Football Focus
No. 30 — WR Tee Higgins, Clemson
No. 62 — LB Jordyn Brooks, Texas Tech
No. 94 — CB Josiah Scott, Michigan State
Jason McIntyre (Fox Sports)
No. 30 — WR Denzel Mims, Baylor
Albert Breer (Sports Illustrated)
No. 30 — WR Jalen Raegor, TCU
Nate Davis (USA Today)
No. 30 — WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State
Ryan Wilson (CBSSports.com)
No. 30 — WR Denzel Mims, Baylor
No. 62 — CB Damon Arnette, Ohio State
No. 94 — LB Logan Wilson, Wyoming
Brad Biggs (Chicago Tribune)
No. 30 — WR Denzel Mims, Baylor
Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News)
No. 30 — OT Josh Jones, Houston
No. 62 — WR Chase Claypool
No. 94 — LB Troy Dye, Oregon
Charles Davis (NFL.com)
No. 30 — WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State
Rhett Lewis (NFL.com)
No. 30 — WR Brandon Aiyuk, Arizona State
Chad Reuter (NFL.com)
No. 23 — CB Jaylon Johnson, Utah (Trade with Patriots)
No. 62 — WR Laviska Shenault, Colorado
No. 136 — QB Nate Stanley, Iowa
No. 175 — DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas
No. 208 — CB AJ Green, Oklahoma State
No. 209 — LB Dante Olson, Montana
No. 236 — WR Isaiah Wright, Temple
No. 242 — OL John Molchon, Boise State