No Packers have tested positive for COVID-19, GM Brian Gutekunst hopeful season will be played

The NFL is reportedly proceeding as if it will play a full season in 2020 despite the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc in many places across the world. That doesn’t mean the league isn’t developing contingency plans like going to go to a shortened schedule, playing in empty or partially full stadiums or even moving games to different locations. Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst is trying to be that optimistic as well.

“To be honest with you, I won’t let myself go there. I certainly hope not,” Gutekunst said Monday when asked if he had thought about the possibility of there being no season at all. “I don’t think that would be good for anyone. Certainly not in our business, but just the country as a whole.

“I’m sure we get a few months out from now, depending on how things are, the league will probably have a bunch of contingency plans. Right now, I’m trying to control what I can control and focus on what matters at the moment. I certainly hope that wouldn’t come to fruition. I’m planning like everything is going to be normal. We’re going to play games and everything is going to go on. That’s just my hope.”

We already know that offseason programs will happen virtually for all 32 teams. That means no rookie minicamps, OTAs or mandatory minicamps in the next two months. But what about training camp starting on time?

“This is such a unique thing, I’m probably not qualified to answer that,” Gutekunst said. “I think we’re going to prepare like it’s going to. We’re going to kind of prepare for every scenario we can, but this is unlike anything I’ve seen in my lifetime.”

While at least two NFL players — Brian Allen of the Los Angeles Rams and Von Miller of the Denver Broncos — have tested positive for COVID-19, Gutekunst said his franchise was virus free as of Monday.

“I’ve heard of no one on our staff, none of our players, at this point, that have tested positive for COVID-19. If anybody has, I do not know about it,” Gutekunst said. “So I’m very prayerful for that. It’s kind of one those times in our world where every day it changes. Hopefully, there’s a time when we can get back to normal because I know I miss it.”

