Wisconsin mock draft round up

We’re just three days away from the start of the 2020 NFL Draft. Though the process to this point has been different due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the anticipation for Thursday night’s first round is still very high and that’s true for a number of former Wisconsin players, as well. Guys like linebacker Zack Baun and running back Jonathan Taylor could end up being late first-round picks, while offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz, wide receiver Quintez Cephus and linebacker Chris Orr may have to wait a little bit to hear their names.
So, with very little time before Commissioner Roger Goodell is announcing the picks from his basement, here’s a look at where various mock drafts have those former Badgers going.
LB Zack Baun
Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) — 1st round, No. 28 to Baltimore
Chad Reuter (NFL.com) — 2nd round, No. 42 to Jacksonville
Ryan Wilson (CBSSports.com) — 1st round, No. 23 to New England
RJ White (CBSSports.com) — 1st round, No. 28 to Baltimore
Michael Renner (PFF.com) — 2nd round, No. 47 to Atlanta
Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN) — 1st round, No. 23 to New England
RB Jonathan Taylor
Chad Reuter (NFL.com) — 1st round, No. 26 to Miami
Chris Trapasso (CBSSports.com) — 1st round, No. 28 to Baltimore
RJ White (CBSSports.com) — 2nd round, No. 56 to Miami
Michael Renner (PFF.com) — 2nd round, No. 44 to Indianapolis
Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN) — 2nd round, No. 45 to Tampa Bay
OL Tyler Biadasz
Michael Renner (PFF.com) — 3rd round, No. 89 to Minnesota
RJ White (CBSSports.com) — 3rd round, No. 96 to New York Giants
Chad Reuter (NFL.com) — 4th round, No. 110 to New York Giants
WR Quintez Cephus
RJ White (CBSSports.com) — 6th round, No. 199 to Los Angeles Rams
Chad Reuter (NFL.com) — 5th round, No. 169 to Dallas