Wisconsin mock draft round up

We’re just three days away from the start of the 2020 NFL Draft. Though the process to this point has been different due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the anticipation for Thursday night’s first round is still very high and that’s true for a number of former Wisconsin players, as well. Guys like linebacker Zack Baun and running back Jonathan Taylor could end up being late first-round picks, while offensive lineman Tyler Biadasz, wide receiver Quintez Cephus and linebacker Chris Orr may have to wait a little bit to hear their names.

So, with very little time before Commissioner Roger Goodell is announcing the picks from his basement, here’s a look at where various mock drafts have those former Badgers going.

LB Zack Baun

Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) — 1st round, No. 28 to Baltimore

Chad Reuter (NFL.com) — 2nd round, No. 42 to Jacksonville

Ryan Wilson (CBSSports.com) — 1st round, No. 23 to New England

RJ White (CBSSports.com) — 1st round, No. 28 to Baltimore

Michael Renner (PFF.com) — 2nd round, No. 47 to Atlanta

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN) — 1st round, No. 23 to New England

RB Jonathan Taylor

Chad Reuter (NFL.com) — 1st round, No. 26 to Miami

Chris Trapasso (CBSSports.com) — 1st round, No. 28 to Baltimore

RJ White (CBSSports.com) — 2nd round, No. 56 to Miami

Michael Renner (PFF.com) — 2nd round, No. 44 to Indianapolis

Mel Kiper Jr. (ESPN) — 2nd round, No. 45 to Tampa Bay

OL Tyler Biadasz

Michael Renner (PFF.com) — 3rd round, No. 89 to Minnesota

RJ White (CBSSports.com) — 3rd round, No. 96 to New York Giants

Chad Reuter (NFL.com) — 4th round, No. 110 to New York Giants

WR Quintez Cephus

RJ White (CBSSports.com) — 6th round, No. 199 to Los Angeles Rams

Chad Reuter (NFL.com) — 5th round, No. 169 to Dallas

