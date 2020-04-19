Packers: Aaron Rodgers on first year with coach Matt LaFleur: ‘We got along really well’

At this time last year quite a few people were debating how the relationship between Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his new coach, Matt LaFleur, would work. Some wondered aloud if the 15-year veteran would respect a coach just a few years older than him and whether he would be willing to be coached. There was even a story that got weeks of coverage about Rodgers wanting to have the ability to call audibles when he wanted at the line of scrimmage, something previous quarterbacks in LaFleur’s offense didn’t do very often.

But when the season started, and the wins began piling up, there were no signs of discontent between the two, perhaps outside of a couple spirited conversations on the sideline during games.

“Yeah, it was pretty f|king quiet, wasn’t it,” Rodgers said of the relationship on The Hawkcast podcast with former Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk. “Winning does cover up a lot, for sure. But, the fact was, we got along really well. When some of those stories happen, it’s the offseason, and as you know being a media type now … you need to dig up or make up some stories to get the clickbait viewership going, and that was obviously one of them.”

Hawk followed up by asking Rodgers why so many people immediately went to that narrative.

“There was a ton of conjecture about how (former Packers coach) Mike (McCarthy) and I got along, and was I going to be able to get along with a different coach, and blah, blah, blah, blah, blah blah,” Rodgers said. “Those storylines didn’t stick this year and didn’t work. We’re great.”

