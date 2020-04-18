It appears former Packers QB Brett Favre is going stir crazy at home

Brett Favre is clearly going stir crazy like nearly everyone else in America.

The former Green Bay Packers quarterback did an interview with CBS Sports Network and at the end of the segment the host asked him to take off his hat. What it revealed can never be unseen.

Favre has spent the last month inside his home as the effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 continues.

Comments

comments