Vegas oddsmakers set Green Bay’s over/under win total

The Green Bay Packers won 13 games, the NFC North and made it to the NFC title game in 2019. It appears Las Vegas doesn’t think a repeat of that success is likely.

Caesars Sportsbook released its NFL futures this week, including over/under win totals for all 32 teams. Green Bay was set at 8.5 wins, a figure the team has eclipsed in every season but two when quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played at least 15 games. There are seven teams in the NFC alone with a higher over/under than the Packers, including Minnesota at nine wins. Chicago is set at 8.5 wins, while the Lions round out the NFC North at 6.5.

Green Bay and the Vikings have the same odds of winning the division (+175), while the Bears (+225) and Lions (+950) fall in behind.

Oddsmakers are a little more bullish on the Packers winning the NFC and the Super Bowl than the over/under win total suggests. Green Bay is listed at 7/1 to win the conference, trailing San Francisco, Dallas, Seattle and New Orleans.

As for the Super Bowl, the Packers are sitting at 16/1 to win it, the seventh-best odds in the entire league. Reigning champion Kansas City is the favorite at 4/1, with the runner-up 49ers below that at 7/1.

