Governor extends Safer at Home order but allows golf courses to open

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday that the state’s safer-at-home order had been extended to May 26 — a day after Memorial Day. The order includes keeping K-12 schools closed for the remainder of the school year.

“We aren’t out of the woods just yet,” Evers said. “As I’ve said all along, we are going to rely on the science and public health experts to guide us through this challenge.”

However, in a bit of bright news for sports fans, the order will allow golf courses in the state to open. The previous order did not include them in what was considered essential business. There will be restrictions, though.

1. The use of golf carts is prohibited.

2. Social Distancing Requirements must be observed at all times, unless the players reside in the same living unit or household.

3. All tee times and payments must be made in advance online or by phone.

4. Clubhouses and pro shops must remain closed. Any restaurant or bar facility may remain open and must comply with all restrictions in Section 13.d. and 13.e. of this Order.

5. Tee times must be spaced to avoid multiple foursomes from clustering or gathering at any stage of the course.

6. All maintenance work and groundskeepers shall comply with Section 2.b.i. and 2.b.ii. of this Order. All other functions may only continue under Minimum Basic Operations.

7. Driving ranges and miniature golf must remain closed.

