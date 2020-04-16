American Family Insurance Championship canceled, $2.8 million donated to local charities

One of the marquee sporting events in Madison every summer has been canceled.

It was announced Thursday afternoon that the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge would not be held this year due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“In light of the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and in collaboration with the PGA TOUR Champions, we have made the decision to cancel the American Family Insurance Championship scheduled for May 30-June 7. The cancellation of all events associated with championship week include tournament competition, UW Carbone’s Race for Research, and the concert featuring Little Big Town and the BoDeans.

While we explored, in collaboration with the PGA TOUR, alternative dates in 2020 to execute tournament week, a number of conflicting factors prevented this option. Ultimately, the health and safety of the fans, volunteers, sponsors, players, caddies and the many individuals involved in the preparation and execution of the championship is our top priority.”

Organizers announced that planning for the 2021 event has already started, with the tournament set for June 5-13. It will include a Friday concert with Little Big Town and the BoDeans, as planned.

Meanwhile, even though there won’t be a tournament this year, organizers will still donate $2.8 million to local charities.

“The Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation will immediately distribute $2.8 million to charity organizations, including $1 million to the American Family Children’s Hospital/UW Hospitals and $800,000 to southcentral and southeastern Wisconsin non-profit organizations the Foundation supported in 2019. The remaining $1 million will be donated to COVID-19 relief efforts in Wisconsin.”

