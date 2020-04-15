Packers: Hall of Fame DE Willie Davis has passed away

The Green Bay Packers have lost another legend from the Vince Lombardi era.

Hall of Fame defensive end Willie Davis passed away Wednesday at the age of 85 after an extended illness.

It is with great sadness the entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Willie Davis.#HOFForever | @packers pic.twitter.com/G63CeV6r74 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) April 15, 2020

“The Green Bay Packers Family was saddened today to learn about the passing of Willie Davis,” Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy said in a release from the team. “One of the great defensive players of his era, Willie was a significant contributor to the Packers’ five NFL championship teams during the 1960s.



“I enjoyed getting to know Willie and his wife, Carol, especially when he served as our honorary captain for the 2010 NFC Championship game and Super Bowl XLV, and again for the 2014 NFC Championship game. He was a great role model for our players, having gone on to a very successful career after football and serving on the Packers Board of Directors.



“We extend our deepest condolences to Carol, as well as their family and friends.”

Davis was a part of all five of Green Bay’s world title teams in the 1960s and was a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team. He was a five-time All-Pro and entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1981.

Though sacks were not a stat kept while Davis was playing, the team estimated he had more than 100 in his career and potentially as many as 140. Either number would have made him the franchise’s all-time leader.

His family issued the following statement:

