Wisconsin adds RB to 2021 recruiting class

Wisconsin has added a third running back in its 2021 recruiting class.

Antwan Roberts (Hendersonville, Tenn.) announced his commitment Tuesday morning.

A 3-star recruit, Roberts is ranked as the 76th best running back in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-1, 189-pound Roberts chose the Badgers over offers from Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Memphis and Missouri.

Roberts joins 3-star RBs Jackson Acker (Verona, Wis.) and Loyal Crawford (Eau Claire, Wis.) as part of Wisconsin’s 2021 class.

Overall, Roberts is commitment No. 10 for Wisconsin. The class is currently ranked top-10 in the country and No. 2 in the Big Ten.

Related

Comments

comments