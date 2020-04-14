Report: Former Badgers LB Zack Baun had a diluted urine sample at NFL Combine

Zack Baun was expected to be the first Wisconsin player taken in next week’s NFL Draft, and that may still end up happening. But, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the outside linebacker might have hurt his draft stock after it was determined he had a diluted urine sample at the NFL Combine in February.

Baun weighed in at 238 pounds, three pounds heavier than he was listed during his senior year with the Badgers.

A diluted test doesn’t mean Baun tested positive for any type of illegal substance. It just means his urine sample had a higher than average water content, which is one way to minimize drug levels visible to the testers.

However, Schefter pointed out that under the new CBA, the diluted sample will not act as a positive test.

Baun is projected as a late first-round or early second-round pick.

