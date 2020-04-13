Six Brewers, Bob Uecker donate money to help Miller Park workers

A number of Milwaukee Brewers players, along with the voice of the team, are stepping up to help Miller Park workers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press release from the team, six players, along with play-by-play man Bob Uecker, are contributing $300,000 to the $1 million fund established by the Brewers. Ryan Braun was the first to contribute, giving $100,000. Uecker added $50,000, while Lorenzo Cain, Corey Knebel, Josh Lindblom, Brent Suter and Christian Yelich also gave money to the fund.

“Milwaukee is a second home to us, and the fans and staff at Miller Park are like family,” Braun said in the release. “This pandemic has created difficult financial situations for many of them, and I know I speak for my teammates in saying that we want to do our part to help address the critical needs. We know this doesn’t solve the problem, but along with the contribution from the Brewers and the Attanasio family, we believe this fund can help support those who are most in need.”

Uecker has been the voice of the Brewers since the 1970s and the contribution for him was very personal.

“This is more than supporting those who work at Miller Park,” Uecker said. “In my 50 years with the team, I have become friends with many of these individuals, and some of them have been around the ballpark nearly as long as me. We’re all limited in what we can do to return to our normal lives, but we want to help people be as comfortable as possible until we can get back to starting up.”

