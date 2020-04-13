Packers: Mock draft roundup

The Green Bay Packers own the 30th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft that is slated to get going a week from Thursday. It’s one of 10 picks the team has in the seven-round draft. Here’s the latest look at how various mock drafts have the Packers using their picks.
Todd McShay (ESPN)
No. 30 — WR Tee Higgins (Clemson)
No. 62 — RB Cam Akers (Florida State)
Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports)
No. 30 — WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (Colorado)
Pete Prisco (CBS Sports)
No. 30 — WR Brandon Aiyuk (Arizona State)
Michael Renner (Pro Football Focus)
No. 30 — WR Denzel Mims (Baylor)
No. 62 — DL Jordan Elliott (Missouri)
No. 94 — S K’Von Wallace (Clemson)
Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com)
No. 30 — QB Jordan Love (Utah State)
Dane Brugler (The Athletic)
No. 30 — WR Justin Jefferson (LSU)
Brad Biggs (Chicago Tribune)
No. 30 — WR Denzel Mims (Baylor)
Luke Easterling (Draft Wire)
No. 30 — WR Justin Jefferson (LSU)
No. 62 — LB Jordyn Brooks (Texas Tech)
No. 94 — OL Yasir Durant (Missouri)
Matt Miller (Bleacher Report)
No. 30 — WR Denzel Mims (Baylor)
No. 62 — QB Jake Fromm (Georgia)
No. 94 — TE TE Devin Asiasi (UCLA)
No. 136 — OT Alex Taylor (South Carolina State)
No. 175 — LB Markus Bailey (Purdue)
No. 192 — S J.R. Reed (Georgia)
No. 208 — OL Calvin Throckmorton (Oregon)
No. 209 — WR Quintez Cephus (Wisconsin)
No. 236 — CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III (FIU)
No. 242 — DL John Penisini (Utah)