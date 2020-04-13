Packers: Mock draft roundup

The Green Bay Packers own the 30th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft that is slated to get going a week from Thursday. It’s one of 10 picks the team has in the seven-round draft. Here’s the latest look at how various mock drafts have the Packers using their picks.

Todd McShay (ESPN)

No. 30 — WR Tee Higgins (Clemson)

No. 62 — RB Cam Akers (Florida State)

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports)

No. 30 — WR Laviska Shenault Jr. (Colorado)

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports)

No. 30 — WR Brandon Aiyuk (Arizona State)

Michael Renner (Pro Football Focus)

No. 30 — WR Denzel Mims (Baylor)

No. 62 — DL Jordan Elliott (Missouri)

No. 94 — S K’Von Wallace (Clemson)

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com)

No. 30 — QB Jordan Love (Utah State)

Dane Brugler (The Athletic)

No. 30 — WR Justin Jefferson (LSU)

Brad Biggs (Chicago Tribune)

No. 30 — WR Denzel Mims (Baylor)

Luke Easterling (Draft Wire)

No. 30 — WR Justin Jefferson (LSU)

No. 62 — LB Jordyn Brooks (Texas Tech)

No. 94 — OL Yasir Durant (Missouri)

Matt Miller (Bleacher Report)

No. 30 — WR Denzel Mims (Baylor)

No. 62 — QB Jake Fromm (Georgia)

No. 94 — TE TE Devin Asiasi (UCLA)

No. 136 — OT Alex Taylor (South Carolina State)

No. 175 — LB Markus Bailey (Purdue)

No. 192 — S J.R. Reed (Georgia)

No. 208 — OL Calvin Throckmorton (Oregon)

No. 209 — WR Quintez Cephus (Wisconsin)

No. 236 — CB Stanley Thomas-Oliver III (FIU)

No. 242 — DL John Penisini (Utah)

