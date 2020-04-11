American Family Insurance Championship postponed

The American Family Insurance Championship has officially been postponed.

That was the word Friday after the University of Wisconsin extended its campus closure until at least June 30 due to the COVID-19. The closure includes University Ridge Golf Course, which where the Champions Tour event is held.

The tournament released the following statement:

“We are aware of the decision by the University of Wisconsin to keep its facilities closed through the month of June. We have been working closely alongside the PGA TOUR with the joint understanding the 2020 American Family Insurance Championship would not be held during its scheduled dates of May 30 – June 7. The health and safety of fans, sponsors, volunteers, employees, competitors and all associated with the event will continue to be our number one priority. More information on the American Family Insurance Championship and its continued commitment to Madison and area charities will be announced next week.”

The 2019 Am Fam Championship raised $2.4 million for area charities, the most in the tournament’s four-year history.

