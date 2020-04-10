MLB reportedly looking at drastic realignment for 2020 season

The Milwaukee Brewers could be changing leagues if Major League Baseball plays a season this year. In fact, every team could be moving.

According to a report from USA Today, MLB is considering a drastic realignment for the 2020 season if, and when, it is deemed safe enough to play.

The report said MLB would do away with the American League and National League for this season and group each team like they are for spring training — Grapefruit (Florida) and Cactus (Arizona). The games would be played at teams’ spring training sites with the opportunity to play at three domed stadiums — Tropicana Field (Tampa Bay), Marlins Park (Miami) and Chase Field (Phoenix). A total of 26 stadiums would be available.

The plan is designed to cutdown on travel, as all the teams would be in the same two states, including all the teams in Arizona being within an hour of each other.

Each league would have three divisions, with the Brewers placed in the Northwest Division of the Cactus League. They would be joined there by the San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals.

An official told USA Today that nothing has been decided, and they will continue to wait to get clearance from local government and health advisors before making decisions and starting the season.

