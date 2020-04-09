Where mock drafts having former Badgers going

We are just two weeks out from the start of the NFL Draft and there are several former Wisconsin players that will be waiting anxiously to hear their names called.

Here’s a look at where some of the various mock drafts have the former Badgers going:

LB Zack Baun

NFL.com (Charles Davis): 1st round | No. 32 to Kansas City

NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah): 1st round | No. 28 to Baltimore

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco): 1st round | No. 23 to New England

CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso): 2nd round | No. 36 to New York Giants

Fox Sports (Jason McIntyre): 1st round — No. 24 to New Orleans

Bleacher Report (Matt Miller): 2nd round — No. 33 to Cincinnati

ESPN (Todd McShay): 2nd round — No. 37 to LA Chargers

RB Jonathan Taylor

NFL.com (Chad Reuter): 1st round — No. 26 to Miami

CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso): 2nd round | No. 49 to Pittsburgh

Bleacher Report (Matt Miller): 2nd round — No. 49 to Pittsburgh

ESPN (Todd McShay): 2nd round — No. 47 to Atlanta

OL Tyler Biadasz

CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso): 2nd round — No. 52 to LA Rams

Bleacher Report (Matt Miller): 4th round — No. 125 to New England

ESPN (Todd McShay): 2nd round — No. 59 to Seattle

WR Quintez Cephus

Bleacher Report (Matt Miller): 6th round — No. 209 to Green Bay

Related

Comments

comments