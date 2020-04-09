Where mock drafts having former Badgers going

We are just two weeks out from the start of the NFL Draft and there are several former Wisconsin players that will be waiting anxiously to hear their names called.

Here’s a look at where some of the various mock drafts have the former Badgers going:

LB Zack Baun

NFL.com (Charles Davis): 1st round | No. 32 to Kansas City
NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah): 1st round | No. 28 to Baltimore
CBS Sports (Pete Prisco): 1st round | No. 23 to New England
CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso): 2nd round | No. 36 to New York Giants
Fox Sports (Jason McIntyre): 1st round — No. 24 to New Orleans
Bleacher Report (Matt Miller): 2nd round — No. 33 to Cincinnati
ESPN (Todd McShay): 2nd round — No. 37 to LA Chargers

RB Jonathan Taylor

NFL.com (Chad Reuter): 1st round — No. 26 to Miami
CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso): 2nd round | No. 49 to Pittsburgh
Bleacher Report (Matt Miller): 2nd round — No. 49 to Pittsburgh
ESPN (Todd McShay): 2nd round — No. 47 to Atlanta

OL Tyler Biadasz

CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso): 2nd round — No. 52 to LA Rams
Bleacher Report (Matt Miller): 4th round — No. 125 to New England
ESPN (Todd McShay): 2nd round — No. 59 to Seattle

WR Quintez Cephus

Bleacher Report (Matt Miller): 6th round — No. 209 to Green Bay

