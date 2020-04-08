Wisconsin football cancels all summer camps due to COVID-19

The coronavirus has claimed a key evaluation tool that Wisconsin uses in recruiting.

It was announced Wednesday morning that all summer camps had been canceled through August 15, including all football camps.

“In response to the COVID-19 situation, the University of Wisconsin is cancelling all youth programs through August 15, 2020 This includes all Badger Sports Camps for summer 2020. The main priority of our programs continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our participants, student-athletes, coaches, administrators and staff as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.”

Normally, high school kids from all over the country come to Madison in June and July for a variety of camps that allow Wisconsin coaches to evaluate them and potentially offer scholarships. Guys like All-Big Ten linebacker Chris Borland, Rimington Award winner Tyler Biadasz and five-star offensive tackle and current redshirt freshman Logan Brown earned a scholarship based on what they did in a particular camp.

Unfortunately all summer camps at the University of Wisconsin have been cancelled through Aug 15th. Specialists…continue to send us your updated training film so we can continue to evaluate you! Thanks! https://t.co/7qzKSoY5yn — Taylor Mehlhaff (@tmehlhaff10) April 8, 2020

The cancelation of the camps follows the Big Ten suspending any team activities until at least May 4 and the NCAA shutting down any on-campus or off-campus recruiting.

