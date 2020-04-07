Wisconsin will reportedly play in 2021 Maui Invitational

Wisconsin will reportedly play in one of the more prestigious early season basketball tournaments in 2021.

According to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein, the Badgers are among eight teams slated to take part in the Maui Invitational.

Sources: Wisconsin, Oregon, Texas A&M, Butler, Notre Dame, Houston, Saint Mary's, and Chaminade will headline the 2021 Maui Invitational. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 7, 2020

Coach Greg Gard’s club last played in the annual November tournament in 2016 when it made a run to the finals before falling to North Carolina. The Badgers also played in the tournament in 2009 and 1995. The event dates back to 1984.

The trip to Hawaii will be the second-straight warm weather early season tournament for Wisconsin. The school is slated to play in Fort Myers Tip-Off this fall in Florida, with Butler, Colorado and South Florida also slated to take part.

