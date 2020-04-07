Cowboys release snippet of online prospect interview with former Wisconsin LB Zack Baun

We are definitely living in a different time as COVID-19 impacts nearly every part of society. That’s certainly the case in the sports world where almost all games and competitions have either been canceled, suspended or postponed. We got another reminder of the impact Tuesday morning thanks to the Dallas Cowboys.

Because team facilities are shut down and teams can’t bring in draft prospects for visits, organizations are turning to technology to learn more about potential draftees. That was the case for Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun, who was interviewed by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, new coach Mike McCarthy and several members of his staff via Zoom. The team posted snippets of the interview on Twitter.

The #DallasCowboys continued their virtual #NFLDraft prep interviewing Wisconsin LB Zack Baun. Stay tuned for more interviews to come. #StayHomeStayStrong pic.twitter.com/J0c4JdHgFy — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) April 7, 2020

The NFL announced Monday that the draft itself will be fully virtual, with team personnel separately working from their own homes. The first round gets underway April 23.

