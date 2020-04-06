Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named to NFL’s All-Decade Team

Aaron Rodgers’ performance with the Green Bay Packers during the 2010s has earned him a coveted honor.

It was announced Monday that Rodgers, along with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tom Brady, had been named to the NFL All-Decade Team at quarterback by the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Rodgers guided the Packers to the second-best record during the decade, while winning one Super Bowl and appearing in a total of four NFC Championship Games. He also won a pair of Most Valuable Player awards and was selected to seven Pro Bowls.

The former No. 1 pick in 2005 joins Brett Favre, Bart Starr, Arnie Herber and Cecil Isbell as Packers quarterbacks to be named to an All-Decade Team.

Two other former Packers — Jahri Evans (2018) and Julius Peppers (2014-16) — also made the cut, as did a pair of former Badgers in tackle Joe Thomas and defensive end J.J. Watt. Thomas and Watt were two of eight players to be selected unanimously.

Here is the full team:

OFFENSE

WR – Antonio Brown, Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones

TE – Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce

T – Jason Peters, Tyron Smith, Joe Saley, Joe Thomas

G – Jahri Evans, Logan Mankins, Zack Martin, Marshal Yanda

C – Alex Mack, Maurkice Pouncey

QB – Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

RB – Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch, LeSean McCoy, Adrian Peterson

Flex – Darren Sproles

DEFENSE DE –

DE — Calais Campbell, Cameron Jordan, Julius Peppers, J.J. Watt

DT – Geno Atkins, Fletcher Cox, Aaron Donald, Ndamukong Suh

LB – Chandler Jones, Luke Kuechly, Khalil Mack, Von Miller, Bobby Wagner, Patrick Willis

CB – Patrick Peterson, Darrelle Revis, Richard Sherman

S – Eric Berry, Earl Thomas, Eric Weddle

DB – Chris Harris, Tyrann Mathieu

SPECIAL TEAMS

P – Johnny Hekker, Shane Lechler

K – Stephen Gostkowski, Justin Tucker

PR – Tyreek Hill, Darren Sproles

KR – Devin Hester, Cordarrelle Patterson

COACHES — Bill Belichick, Pete Carroll

