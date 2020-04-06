Major golf organizations announce revised schedule, Ryder Cup still a go

There will be professional golf played this summer, including in Wisconsin.

The organizations that make up the golf world announced a revised schedule Monday morning. While COVID-19 has led to the cancelation of the British Open, the Masters, PGA Championship and U.S. Open have been rescheduled.

Here is the joint statement from the Augusta National Golf Club, European Tour, LPGA, PGA of America, PGA TOUR, The R&A and USGA:

“This is a difficult and challenging time for everyone coping with the effects of this pandemic. We remain very mindful of the obstacles ahead, and each organization will continue to follow the guidance of the leading public health authorities, conducting competitions only if it is safe and responsible to do so.

“In recent weeks, the global golf community has come together to collectively put forward a calendar of events that will, we hope, serve to entertain and inspire golf fans around the world. We are grateful to our respective partners, sponsors and players, who have allowed us to make decisions – some of them, very tough decisions – in order to move the game and the industry forward.

“We want to reiterate that Augusta National Golf Club, European Tour, LPGA, PGA of America, PGA TOUR, The R&A and USGA collectively value the health and well-being of everyone, within the game of golf and beyond, above all else. We encourage everyone to follow all responsible precautions and make effort to remain healthy and safe.”

Here are the rescheduled dates for the major PGA tournaments:

PGA Championship: Aug. 3-9

US Open: Sept. 14-20

Masters: Nov. 9-15

Meanwhile, the Ryder Cup, set to played at Whistling Straits in Kohler, will go off as scheduled from Sept. 22-27.

