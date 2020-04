On this special episode of The Swing, Zach Heilprin looks back at Wisconsin’s epic 2015 Final Four win over a 38-0 Kentucky team.

A number of guests join him to look at it from three different perspectives:

Those that covered it: The Athletic’s Jesse Temple, Wisconsin State Journal’s Jim Polzin

Those that coached in it: Former UW assistant Gary Close

Those that played in it: Former UW guard Josh Gasser

Related

Comments

comments