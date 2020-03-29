Packers: WR Geronimo Allison signs with Detroit

Following the lead of tight end Jimmy Graham, now former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison is staying in the NFC North.

The Detroit Lions announced Sunday morning that they had signed the unrestricted free agent.

The #Lions have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent WR Geronimo Allison. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/tStEAgb3NT — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 29, 2020

The #Lions agreed to terms with former #Packers WR Geronimo Allison, and he’ll get a 1-year deal for $910K and a $137.5K signing bonus — the max for the veteran minimum. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2020

A former undrafted free agent, Allison set career highs in starts, games played and receptions last season for the Packers, but it was still considered a disappointing year. Green Bay moved him into the slot receiver spot in an effort to replace Randall Cobb and it was not a success. He averaged just 8.4 yards per reception and was credited with five drops, according to profootballreference.com.

Several of Green Bay’s free agents have now found new homes, including Graham in Chicago.

Gained:

LB Christian Kirksey

T Rick Wagner

WR Devin Funchess

Kept:

K Mason Crosby

TE Marcedes Lewis

S Will Redmond

RB/KR Tyler Ervin

Lost:

LB Blake Martinez (Giants)

LB Kyler Fackrell (Giants)

T Bryan Bulaga (Chargers)

LB BJ Goodson (Browns)

WR Geronimo Allison (Lions)

FB Danny Vitale (Patriots)

Released:

TE Jimmy Graham (Bears)

