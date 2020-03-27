Packers will reportedly re-sign RB/returner Tyler Ervin

The man that helped give life to the Green Bay Packers punt return game last season is coming back for 2020.

Running back Tyler Ervin has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal.

Tyler Ervin (Packers) one-year, $1.047 million, veteran salary benefit, $137,500 signing bonus, $910,000 salary — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 27, 2020

When the Packers claimed Ervin off of waivers on Dec. 3, they owned the worst punt return unit in the league. They actually had negative yardage to that point in the season. In Ervin’s first game, he brought them back into the positive on the year and finished the season with 106 yards on 11 returns. His 9.6 yards per return average was fifth-best among players with at least that number of returns. Ervin added 160 yards on six kick returns as well, including a long of 45.

While his biggest impact was on special teams, coach Matt LaFleur drew up some things for him on offense to take advantage of his speed and skill in the open field. That included a pair of run in the playoff win over Seattle and it figures to expand in his second season with the club.

Green Bay has now re-signed four of its own free agents — Ervin, tight end Marcedes Lewis, safety Will Redmond and kicker Mason Crosby — while also adding linebacker Christian Kirksey, tackle Rick Wagner and wide receiver Devin Funchess.

