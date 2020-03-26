Two Wisconsin basketball commits earn major honor

A pair of Wisconsin basketball commits in the 2021 class earned one of the top honors possible in high school basketball on Thursday.

Guard Chucky Hepburn (Nebraska) and forward Matthew Mors (South Dakota) were named the Gatorade Player of the Year in their respective states.

It’s the first time Hepburn’s won the award and it comes after he led Bellevue West to a state title earlier in March. The junior averaged 17.7 points and 6.1 assists per game, while also adding 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game.

This is the second straight year that Mors has won the award in South Dakota. The 6-foot-7 junior had 19.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

The two players join Illinois forward Chris Hodges in making up Wisconsin’s 2021 recruiting class. All three players are 4-star recruits and give the Badgers the top class in the country, according to 247Sports.

Previous Badgers to win the award include Sam Dekker, Josh Gasser, Jordan Taylor and Devin Harris.

The Gatorade Player of the Year in Wisconsin went to Sussex Hamilton forward Patrick Baldwin. Considered the No. 3 player in the country in the 2021 class, Baldwin is expected to choose between Duke and Northwestern for college.

