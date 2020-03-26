Rewatch: Bucks vs. Lakers, Dec. 19, 2019

Do you miss basketball?

Specifically, how much do you miss watching Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, winners in 53 of their 65 games played during the 2019-20 season, dominating the competition in a majority of those matchups.

Some games have stuck out more than others. A 50-point lead against Oklahoma City, blowing out the Los Angeles Clippers with Kawhi Leonard on the floor, Khris Middleton scoring 50, the Greek Freak going for 50 without committing a single turnover, and of course their first marquee matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Courtesy of the NBA on TNT, Bucks fans can rewatch that game in its entirety right on Twitter.

The atmosphere inside Fiserv Forum, the surrounding bars and Deer District was electric before and after the game. Bucks fans, usually more of a humble bunch, were ready to start planning the parade and crown Antetokounmpo as league King.

After a rewatch of this game, there are some major takeaways. Couple good, some bad and a few ugly.

The Good

George Hill’s efficiency was a microcosm of how much a key he has been for Milwaukee this season.

The Lakers wanted Antetokounmpo to shoot 3’s, they left him relatively open to do so. His ability to connect on a few from long range showed a glimpse of what could be if he ever becomes a legitimate threat from beyond-the-arc.

The Bad

The odds were stacked against the Lakers. This was their fifth road game played over an eight day stretch. They were also without Kyle Kuzma. LeBron James logged 147 minutes in the previous four games.

Ersan Ilyasova scored just two points in 17 minutes against the Lakers. This was months before the Bucks signed Marvin Williams after he was bought out. Since the addition of Williams, Ilyasova’s workload has decreased. Long term, this bad could end up being considered a positive wake up call.

The Ugly

While the Bucks defensively were able to relatively slow James, Anthony Davis led all scorers with 36 points. His second half performance helped the Lakers chip away at a once substantial lead.

The rematch in Los Angeles, right before league play was suspended, did not favor the Bucks whatsoever.

Basketball will be back. And, if these two teams clash heads in the NBA Finals, buckle up!

