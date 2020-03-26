If the NBA cancels the playoffs, is that good for the Bucks?

Until the NBA season was suspended, one of the hottest debate topics in the league surrounded Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future in Milwaukee.

Will he sign the super-max contract with the Bucks? Will he test the free agency market and be wooed by a bigger market with brighter lights? And how, just how, do the Golden State Warriors fit into this equation?

Now that there are more important issues at hand, speculation surrounding the MVP’s future has subsided (for now).

Respected NBA analyst Amin El-Hassan made a recent appearance on Sirius XM NBA Radio and discussed how a worst case scenario of cancelling the NBA’s post-season may actually be a good thing for the Bucks chances of keeping Antetokounmpo home.

🔉@DarthAmin explains why if there is no postseason this year, it could increase the #Bucks chances of keeping Giannis long-term #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/eN2gL3kxOv — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) March 26, 2020

Meanwhile, during this hiatus, Antetokounmpo is getting a rare lengthy paternity leave for an NBA player, spending time with his newborn son, Liam, and playing “couple challenge” with girlfriend, Mariah.

Related

Comments

comments