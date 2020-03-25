Wisconsin extends season-ticket deadline for football

The coronavirus has impacted every aspect of the sports world and that includes tickets for the upcoming football season. Last week, the Green Bay Packers pushed their deadline to order season tickets by two months. On Wednesday, Wisconsin followed suit.

In an email, athletic director Barry Alvarez informed potential ticket buyers that the deadline to order season tickets and pay the minimum per seat contributions had been pushed back from April 20 to May 11.

“First and foremost, we hope this letter finds you and your families healthy and safe. Like you, our department is navigating through some uncharted waters these days. But I am confident we will get through this together and emerge as strong and stable as ever.

Fall Saturdays at Camp Randall Stadium have been a part of my life for 30 years. For some of you, it’s been even longer than that. That common experience and bond is something I am looking forward to rekindling.

We are adjusting the deadline to order your 2020 Football season tickets from April 20 to May 11, 2020. This includes annual recommended minimum per seat contributions and all donations for the Badger Select seating and parking selection process. May 11, 2020 will also be the priority deadline for single-game ticket requests, including the Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame game at Lambeau Field on Oct. 3.”

The email goes on to say that if the season is not played, all money will be refunded.

Related

Comments

comments