Reminisce with Milwaukee Brewers highlights

Who doesn’t love a good highlight mixtape?

Who also doesn’t love going down a rabbit hole on YouTube, watching clip after clip of your favorite athlete or team? The next thing you know, hours have passed.

The Milwaukee Brewers have given fans plenty of moments to cheer about over the past few seasons. Below is a sampling of highlights worth revisiting.

For example, remember the day Christian Yelich went 6-for-6, hit for the cycle and recorded a huge outfield assist?

Then hit for the cycle again a few weeks later, against the same team.

Or the time Yelich walked off the Cubs?

The 2018 National League’s Most Valuable Player hasn’t been the only one making plays for The Crew. Lorenzo Cain finally won a Gold Glove Award in 2019, an honor that was overdue and much deserved.

And, just in case you want to see that ‘NOT TODAY’ robbery from Opening Day 2019 again.

Not to pick on the Cubs again, but Yelich and rookie Keston Hiura displayed late game heroics to beat Chicago in extra innings in 2019.

Hiura made a couple other highlights during his rookie season as well.

Josh Hader knows a thing or two about highlights, he had 9 of them in one inning against the Cardinals. Matt Lepay calling “the immaculate inning” is sure to send the chills up and down your spine.

Speaking of pitchers, remember when #PitchersWhoRake was a thing in Milwaukee?

Brent “The Raptor” Suter took Cy Young Award Winner Corey Kluber deep to center field.

And Brandon Woodruff “are you kidding me?” off of Clayton Kershaw in Game 1 of the 2018 National League Championship Series.

Finally, Ryan Braun may be considering retirement following the 2020 season, but the motto, will always be RBF. Ryan Braun Forever.

Eventually, baseball will return. Cold beers, brats, secret stadium sauce and tailgating will be normal again.

