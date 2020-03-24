Report: Packers expected to sign WR Devin Funchess

The Green Bay Packers have dipped into free agency at the wide receiver position but the name they plucked out isn’t one that has been talked about much.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the club is expected to sign Devin Funchess to a contract.

The #Packers are expected to sign WR Devin Funchess, per sources. A big body on the perimeter for Aaron Rodgers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 24, 2020

The Michigan product missed all but one game last season for the Indianapolis Colts after breaking his collarbone in Week 1. The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Funchess had 161 catches in four seasons with the Carolina Panthers after being taken in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. He also had 21 touchdowns, including a career-high eight in 2017. That was the soon-to-be 26-year-old’s best overall season, as he posted 63 catches for 840 yards (13.3 yards per reception.)

Funchess’ 164 career catches would be the second-most among the wide receivers currently on Green Bay’s roster.

