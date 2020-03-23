Packers setup COVID-19 relief fund

The Green Bay Packers are stepping up financially in the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to a press release issued Monday night, the club is establishing COVID-19 Community Relief Funds in the amount of $1.5 million through its Packers Give Back initiative. Brown County will receive $1 million through the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation, while $500,000 will benefit initiatives in the Milwaukee area.

“We are facing an unprecedented challenge in our communities,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in the release. “We know our nonprofit support agencies will be performing their usual excellent work, but they’ll need additional resources as various needs and gaps in coverage develop in the coming weeks and months. The Packers are committed to supporting them now and into the future as we all work together to weather this difficult time.



“We appreciate the work of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation for providing its guidance and resources to ensure the Packers’ and other funds are getting to the people and organizations in need.”

The team said it will work with the various organizations to review and determine where the funds will be used.

Murphy and wife, Laurie, have also donated $240,000 to COVID-19 relief efforts in Green Bay and Door County.

