Christian Yelich revisits 2017 WBC Championship

If life was normal right now then Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich would be preparing to play a regular season baseball game this week.

Thursday, March 26 at 1:10 pm CST. The Brewers were supposed to host their rival, the Chicago Cubs, on Opening Day.

Those plans are on hold until further notice.

As many athletes, and sports fans, have done during this time period without live action, Yelich revisited previous games. Taking to his Twitter as he watched games from the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

Watching these @WBCBaseball games bringing back a lot of good memories. Looking forward to doing it again in 2021 @USABaseball — Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) March 23, 2020

Just the fourth installment of the tournament, the United States won gold in 2017. Marcus Stroman, now pitching for the New York Mets, was named MVP.

Starting the the championship game, Yelich was 2-of-5 with an RBI and run scored.

Despite personal criticism of his form.

Also the set up and stance were way different 😳 #NoPop — Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) March 23, 2020

Narrowed up, used legs more which led to some other things with timing and alignment. Happened on accident actually — Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) March 23, 2020

The most recent update from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred delays first pitch by at least eight more weeks. But that is just a minimum. There is no time table for return to action for any professional or amateur sport.

A quarantine feeling we can all probably relate to.

And, just in case you want to relive the 2017 World Baseball Classic, here’s a highlight video of Team USA’s title run.

