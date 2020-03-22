WATCH: Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre, others stress importance of taking coronavirus seriously

The Green Bay Packers are making efforts to help in the fight to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Last week, it was a video of coach Matt LaFleur talking about the important steps to slow the global pandemic. Now, the team has turned to wide receiver Davante Adams, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre to get the message out.

Be smart. Be safe. A message from @tae15adams pic.twitter.com/5wHK71U4UW — Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 21, 2020

We all can do our part. A message from @DavidBakhtiari pic.twitter.com/ZN25lAwZsF — Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 22, 2020

We'll get through this together. A message from @BrettFavre pic.twitter.com/QOJN4obQwb — Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 22, 2020

As of Sunday night, more than 335,000 people had been infected by the virus and nearly 14,700 had died. In Wisconsin, the number of infections sat at 381 and four deaths.

