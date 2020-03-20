Wisconsin basketball releases its ‘One Shining Moment’

There is no NCAA Tournament this year due to the coronavirus and that means there will also be no One Shining Moment, the video played at the conclusion of the national title game that captures the best moments from the three-week event.

However, schools, including Wisconsin, are putting together their own videos together with highlights from their seasons. For the Badgers, that includes all the heartache and drama they were able to overcome on their way to an eight-game winning streak to close the season and a share of the Big Ten title.

Wisconsin released its montage Friday afternoon:

One Shining Moment Frozen in time 🏆#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/YUdc4LURgu — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) March 20, 2020

