Former Wisconsin RB Melvin Gordon headed to Denver

Former Wisconsin star Melvin Gordon has a new NFL team.

As first reported by WISN’s Stephen Watson, the Los Angeles Chargers running back agreed to a deal with the Denver Broncos on Friday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported its a two-year contract worth $16 million and $13.5 million guaranteed.

Sources tell me Melvin Gordon is close to finalizing a deal with the Denver Broncos. — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) March 20, 2020

Source: The #Broncos and RB Melvin Gordon have agreed to terms on a 2-year deal worth $16M with $13.5M guaranteed. The former #Chargers star stays in the division, creating a strong 1-2 punch with Phillip Lindsay. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2020

After a scoring 26 touchdowns in 2017 and 2018, Gordon held out of training camp last year in hopes of getting a new contract from the Chargers. They balked at the idea and he eventually reported, but was limited to 12 games. He finished with a career-low 612 yards rushing and averaged just 3.8 yards per carry.

Still, the $8 million average makes Gordon, for the time being, the fourth-highest paid running back in the NFL, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Chargers offered more last year, before Gordon’s protracted holdout. $8M APY makes Melvin Gordon the NFL’s 4th-highest paid RB, though well below Zeke ($15M), Le’Veon ($13.125M), David Johnson ($13M). https://t.co/16jo05NfIB — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 20, 2020

The Broncos announced Gordon’s signing, kind of, with a tweet that played on Gordon’s “Flash Gordon” nickname.

