Packers cancel annual ‘Tailgate Tour’

The Green Bay Packers annual Tailgate Tour is the latest to fall victim to the coronavirus.

Officials announced Thursday that in effort to help limit the spread of COVID-19, the event set for May 15-17 had been canceled. The schedule included stops in La Crosse, Madison and Milwaukee.

“We are very disappointed to have to cancel this year’s Tailgate Tour,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a press release. “While we realize this is the most responsible path forward, we are saddened to miss the opportunity to greet fans throughout the state of Wisconsin. We are grateful for our fans’ understanding and patience as we navigate this difficult time and make tough choices to prioritize health and safety. As our communities weather the coronavirus outbreak, our thoughts are with our fans around the world who are grappling with illness, uncertainty and disruptions to their daily lives and routine.”

The team still plans to support the nonprofit organizations that were going to benefit from the stops, including Habitat for Humanity, Special Olympics Wisconsin and Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. All of those organizations will receive a $25,000 donation.

For anyone that’s purchased tickets to the tailgate parties, you can find refund information at the following links:

La Crosse: habitatlacrosse.org/green-bay-packers-15th-anniversary-tour.html

Madison: SpecialOlympicsWisconsin.org/Packers

Milwaukee: www.starsandstripeshonorflight.org

