Craig Counsell’s message on COVID-19

Major League Baseball announced that Opening Day is being delayed.

When will the first pitch be thrown?

No one is entirely sure yet. Commissioner Rob Manfred is following directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, medical professionals and the World Health Organization. There are reports and speculation of a possible July 4 start date, but the truth in the matter is that there are too many unknowns to pinpoint anything official.

In the meantime, General Manager of the Milwaukee Brewers, David Stearns, provided an update saying that players are allowed to leave the team’s spring training facility in Arizona, and return home or to Milwaukee.

Players also have the option to stay the Phoenix area.

Manager Craig Counsell sent this informative video to bored baseball fans everywhere. The team shared it on their social media platforms.

A special message from Brewers Manager Craig Counsell. Learn more at https://t.co/LaL2EAEQr4 pic.twitter.com/Qv31G5RTlm — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 18, 2020

