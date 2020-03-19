Commissioner Adam Silver provides an NBA update

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton miss playing the game they’ve played their entire lives.

Middleton posted a photo on Instagram of him lying on the court. The first word of the caption he typed was “mood.”

Antetokounmpo captioned a picture of him during warmups and wrote “I miss the game man.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver did an interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols on Wednesday evening, updating fans on the status of the league, and the requirements that must be met before game play can consider resuming.

“When can we restart and operate as we’ve known it, with 19,000 fans in buildings?” he said.

“So that’s one sort of criteria. And option two is, should we consider restarting without fans, and what would that mean?

“If you had a group of players and staff around them that could test them and follow some protocol, doctors and health officials may say it’s safe to play. So that’s the second set of circumstances.”

It has been seven full days since the NBA opted to suspend their season. The decision came shortly after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. Since then, multiple teams have been tested and numerous players have been diagnosed with the virus, including Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell and former Milwaukee Bucks forward Christian Wood.

Although he laid out all of the circumstances, Silver responsibly made no promises as to when players could take the floor to play once again.

“I’ve learned in this job and in this process that when people do pretend they can predict the future, they’re generally wrong. Look no further than the fact that two weeks ago and a week ago people were saying very different things than they’re saying today.”

Silver hopes that they’ll be in a position to “salvage” a portion of the regular season, but they’ve also discussed a few creative “play-in” scenarios for the post-season. They’ve also considered forming a charitable aspect to the hiatus, essentially replicating the NBA’s All-Star game for fans to watch at home.

Players would be tested before participating. There is no official plan in place yet, but the league is leaving no stone unturned.

The Oklahoma City Thunder, who recently played in Milwaukee, announced that all of their tests came back negative.

