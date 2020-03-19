A Packers and Clay Matthews reunion?

Could Clay Matthews return to the Green Bay Packers?

It’s possible after the linebacker was cut by the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday following one season with the club. He had a solid year on the West Coast, finishing with eight sacks, the most he’s had in a season since posting 11 in 2014.

Matthews left the Packers last offseason after spending his first 10 years in the NFL with the club and did so as the team’s all-time leader in sacks. And while Green Bay has no need for help at outside linebacker — not with Za’Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Rashan Gary locking those spots down — they could use someone at inside linebacker. The team signed former Cleveland linebacker Christian Kirksey, but also saw last year’s starters — Blake Martinez and BJ Goodson — leave in free agency. Right now, the other options include Oren Burks, Ty Summers and Curtis Bolton.

Playing the position would not be new for Matthews. He did so, reluctantly, when injuries forced the Packers hand in 2015. The 33-year-old ended up with a career-high 66 tackles that season and seemed like a natural fit. Had he been willing to do that last year, it’s possible the team would not have moved on from him. So, could Matthews reprise that role? It’s at least an option for GM Brian Gutekunst and it’s one that a few former teammates would apparently be just fine with.

Soo ughh… Clay to GB anyone?. — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) March 19, 2020

Looks like his former QB surely agrees. And don’t call me Shirley — or Bob. pic.twitter.com/IB4YJaA71G — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) March 19, 2020

