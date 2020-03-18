Packers will reportedly bring back TE Marcedes Lewis

Marcedes Lewis will be back with Green Bay for another season.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the veteran tight end has agreed to return on a one-year, $2.25 million deal.

TE Marcedes Lewis is expected to return to the Packers on a one-year deal with a base value of $2.25M. Solid veteran presence to stay in Green Bay. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 19, 2020

Lewis’ numbers haven’t been big in his two seasons with the club — he’s had a total of 18 catches and one touchdown — but quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been a big fan of the 35-year-old. He refers to the UCLA product as “Big Dog,” and even used the nickname to alert Lewis on an audible against the New York Giants last year that led to his lone touchdown reception.

Bringing Lewis back for a 15th season will keep an experienced voice in the room after Jimmy Graham was released last week. Before Lewis returned, the only players guaranteed to be back at the position were Jace Sternberger, Robert Tonyan and Evan Baylis. That trio has combined for 14 catches in the regular season and all of them belong to Tonyan, though Sternberger did grab his first catch and touchdown in the NFC title loss to San Francisco.

It’s possible the club could look to add another body in free agency or the NFL Draft in April.

Related

Comments

comments